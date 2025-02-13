BLACKPINK's Lisa's acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3: Release date, streaming details, role, and more

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is stepping into the world of acting with her highly anticipated debut in The White Lotus Season 3. Her loyal fan base is eager to see the global pop sensation showcase her talents in a completely new light.

The upcoming season of The White Lotus is scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2025, at 9 PM EST/PST on HBO, with new episodes releasing on a weekly basis. Viewers in India won’t have to wait long, as the episodes will be available the following day on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio Cinema Premium, ensuring that international fans can stay up to date with the latest developments in the series. With just a few days left until its release, the anticipation continues to build, as this season promises another interesting storyline set in a breathtaking location.

Lisa will take on the role of an employee at the White Lotus resort in Thailand, in this season. She will portray Mook, a wellness staff member at the resort. Her character becomes involved in a romantic subplot with Gaitok, played by Tayme Thapthimthong, a security guard stationed at the resort's entrance.

The critically acclaimed series, created by Mike White, first premiered in 2021 and quickly became one of HBO’s most talked-about shows. Each season follows a new set of privileged guests vacationing at an opulent White Lotus resort, while their personal conflicts, moral dilemmas, and hidden secrets gradually surface, often entangling the hotel staff in their chaos.

The first season was set in Hawaii, while Season 2 took place in Sicily, Italy. Season 3 is expected to continue the show's signature dark humor and biting social commentary, this time against the backdrop of Thailand’s picturesque luxury resorts. Lisa’s casting marks a major step in her career, as she becomes the third BLACKPINK member to venture into acting. Jisoo made her debut as the lead in Snowdrop (2021), a historical romance drama, while Jennie took on a supporting role in HBO’s The Idol (2023). Now, Lisa is set to follow in their footsteps.

With just a few days until the premiere, Lisa’s acting debut is shaping up to be one of the most exciting entertainment events of 2025. Fans worldwide are eagerly counting down the days to see her step into this new role and witness her transformation from global music icon to Hollywood actress.