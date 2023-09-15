BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s agency YG Entertainment officially comments on her contract status

YG Entertainment, the agency for BLACKPINK, the girl group Lisa’s under, has finally commented on Lisa's contract status. They shared their stance through a statement addressing the rumors that have been circulating.

YG Entertainment comments on Lisa’s contract status

YG Entertainment has issued an official statement regarding BLACKPINK's Lisa and her contract renewals. In a statement provided to TV Report, YG Entertainment responded to the ongoing rumors concerning Lisa's contract. They stated that discussions regarding Lisa's contract renewal are still ongoing, and no official confirmation has been made regarding the rumors in circulation. Previous reports had suggested that Lisa turned down a $40 million USD contract offer from YG Entertainment. Furthermore, Lisa has received several lucrative offers from overseas labels, notably from Thailand, according to various reports. Both Lisa and YG Entertainment refrained from commenting on these reports at that time. However, YG Entertainment has now clarified that these rumors are unfounded. Additionally, it was reported in July that negotiations between Lisa and YG Entertainment were facing significant challenges. As BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016, their contracts are due to expire this year. Nonetheless, YG Entertainment has not yet officially announced any contract renewals for the members.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s recent activities

On September 6, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa took to her Instagram to share some thrilling news with her fans. She excitedly announced that she will be headlining a series of five captivating performances at the prestigious Crazy Horse Paris art theater in France. During these shows, Lisa plans to enchant the audience with her dynamic stage presence, showcasing original cabaret numbers. Among the featured acts are the theater's own performances of But I'm a Good Girl and Crisis? What Crisis? Her debut show is scheduled for September 28, followed by two more on September 29th and 30th. In addition to her live performances, Lisa's solo single Money has achieved remarkable chart success. It now holds the record for the longest-charting song by a female K-pop artist on the Global Spotify chart, with an impressive 258 days (the numbers might have gone up since) on the charts, surpassing the previous record held by BLACKPINK's How You Like That.

What's more, Money has received formal recognition in France, where it surpassed 15 million streams, making Lisa the first K-pop solo artist to receive a Gold certification from the French Phonographic Association (SNEP). In September 2022, Money also achieved a significant milestone in the United States, selling over 1 million units and earning Lisa the distinction of being the first K-pop female solo artist to receive a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

