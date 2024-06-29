BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her much-anticipated solo comeback with the single ROCKSTAR and took the world by storm. Along with fans being ecstatic with the new song, the artist’s family also showed support and similar excitement for the release. The adorable reaction video has been circulating online and bringing smiles to fans’ faces.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's family shows support for ROCKSTAR music video release

On June 28, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her first solo comeback with the song ROCKSTAR and released the music video for it. Many online content creators, influencers, and fans have reacted to the music video and showcased their immense excitement. However, one particular reaction has touched people’s hearts and it is from Lisa’s family. They all sat down together in front of the television and watched the music video upon its release.

Every member of her family was wearing black t-shirts to match with the ‘rockstar’ vibe of the song. They were extremely engrossed in watching the entire video from start to finish without even batting their eyes. However, the most adorable one out of everyone was Lisa’s mother, who was dancing to the tune of the song throughout.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

Lisa’s ROCKSTAR music video was extremely well received by fans, and it garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes within 24 hours of its release. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.

