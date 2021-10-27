BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'LALISA' becomes fastest female K Pop soloist MV to achieve THIS amazing feat

On October 27 Lisa’s 'LALISA' music video hit 300 million views on YouTube. The video was released on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), meaning it took approximately 48 days to reach the milestone. Lisa’s 'LALISA' is now the fastest music video by a female K-pop solo artist to surpass 300 million views.

The previous record was held by her fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie’s 'SOLO' music video at six months and one day. Not just that, Launched in October of this year, the Billboard Hot Trending Song Chart for this week was released on October 27. Grabbing the number 2 and number 3 spots, BLACKPINK’s Lisa who recently made her solo debut was talked about the most through her songs ‘MONEY’ and ‘LALISA’ respectively.

Also, On October 26, YG Entertainment announced that the title track from BLACKPINK Lisa's first single album, 'LALISA', has exceeded 100 million streams on Spotify. Released on September 10, 'LALISA' only took 46 days to achieve this feat. This is the second-shortest period in history to achieve the mark.

The solo song that holds the record for the fastest to reach 100 million streams on Spotify is BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY', which only took 37 days. With this, Lisa has now claimed the first two places on the list of fastest solo tracks to hit 100 million streams on the global streaming platform, proving her immense popularity. Congratulations to Lisa!

