BLACKPINK's Lisa’s LALISA becomes K-pop history’s first soloist album to surpass 1.2 billion Spotify streams

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has proven herself to be one of the most accomplished solo artists in Asia with her immensely successful songs. She enjoys widespread popularity and has set unprecedented records worldwide. With each release, she captivates audiences worldwide, solidifying her position as a true music icon.

Lisa’s LALISA creates history

Notably, her debut single album LALISA has recently crossed an astounding milestone, surpassing an impressive 1.2 billion streams on Spotify, an achievement made even more remarkable as it comprises just two tracks. With this, it becomes the first K-Pop soloist and debut album to achieve this feat. This accomplishment solidifies her position as the first K-pop soloist in history to achieve such a milestone with a debut album.

The success of BLACKPINK Lisa's songs knows no bounds, as they continue to shatter records and captivate the hearts of fans across the globe. She has etched her name in history as the fastest K-pop soloist to accumulate a staggering 1.5 billion streams on Spotify, achieved through just four sensational songs.

MONEY traces the path to success

Additionally, Lisa's sensational track MONEY has now amassed over 850 million streams on Spotify, a groundbreaking achievement in itself. Not only has it secured its place as the first song by a female K-pop act and a K-pop soloist to reach this milestone in history, but it is also inching closer to entering the illustrious ‘Spotify Billion Club,’ a momentous milestone for both South Korea and Thailand.

Meanwhile, the captivating track Money has surged to the top of the Spotify Thailand Weekly Chart once again, extending its reign as the longest-standing song by an Asian soloist in that position. On a global scale, the song has recently registered its most significant update on Spotify this year, garnering more than 2.966 million views, an impressive feat considering its original release back in 2021.

