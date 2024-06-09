BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s LALISA hits 500 million streams on Spotify; becomes singer’s 2nd solo track to do so after MONEY

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made waves in the K-pop industry when she made her official solo debut in 2021 with the lead single LALISA from her first album of the same name. Not only was the song a massive hit, but it also expanded her fanbase across the globe. From a BLACKPINK star to a celebrated solo career, the singer never fails to set an unprecedented standard of success.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's LALISA surpasses 500 million streams on Spotify

According to updates on June 8, her smash-hit track LALISA has finally surpassed a whopping 500 million streams on Spotify, just 2 years and 8 months after its release. With this, the rapper scores her second 500 million stream count following MONEY, the B-side track from LALISA (the album).

On July 19, 2022, this hit B-side achieved the stream count, becoming the fastest-ever K-pop track to do so within a little over 10 months of the song’s release.

Lisa's artistry in LALISA

LALISA was released on September 10, 2021, marking the K-pop icon’s official solo debut. The song soared on global music charts for months, while the vibrant music video currently has 702 million views on YouTube.

The self-titled song’s name is taken from the BLACKPINK rapper’s real name LALISA Manoban. In her mother tongue Thai, the word means the one who is praised. This empowering anthem is all about Lisa’s unique identity in the K-pop realm, as she celebrates it through self-assured lyrics, encapsulating her true emotions.

She talks about herself in an assertive manner, emphasizing her keenness toward success, her desire for recognition, and her outlook on everything in between.

As LALISA reaches another monumental milestone, let’s revisit its music video:

Catch on latest news about Lisa

Lisa has been keeping busy since she launched her own agency LLOUD, following in the footsteps of bandmate Jennie. Most recently, she created her personal account on TikTok, which garnered 1 million followers within 2 hours, proving the star’s extreme influence.

Meanwhile, on her account, she has teased her new solo music release after almost 3 years, raising significant anticipation. On the other hand, this year, she will also make her acting debut by flying to Hollywood for the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3.

