BLACKPINK's Lisa's manager departs YG Entertainment amid concerns about group's future

BLACKPINK's Lisa's manager parted ways with YG Entertainment leading some fans to suspect that the idol might also choose to leave the company. After the group's contract expired earlier this year, nothing regarding a renewal has been confirmed and rumors surrounding the group and its future keep floating.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's manager updated her LinkedIn

BLACKPINK fans noticed that Lisa's manager Alice Kang had updated her LinkedIn profile which now showed that she is no longer a part of YG Entertainment. Her profile read that she had been working with the agency from October 2018 to October 2023, spanning 5 years. Her departure is a bitter-sweet moment for fans. Many thanked her for her hard work for so many years and wished her the best in her new endeavors. On the other hand, some grew skeptical of the group's future with YG Entertainment.

After their world tour ended in September this year, BLACKPINK's contract expired with YG Entertainment. This was followed by multiple rumors surrounding the group and their contract. It was reported that Lisa has been offered contracts from various agencies worth billions on KWR from all over the world. It was also reported that Jisoo and Jennie will be establishing their own agencies and that Rosé will renew her contract. On November 14, YG Entertainment released a statement commenting that negations are still underway and nothing has been confirmed.

Recent news surrounding Lisa

Earlier this month, fans noticed that Lisa's Weibo account was suspended. Her account showed that it has become inaccessible due to reported violations of regulations. Fans suspect that this came to be as a result of Lisa's Crazy Horse performance in September in Paris. Chinese celebrities who attended the event are also facing similar issues. Not only that, big brands like CELINE and BVLGARI removed all posts of Lisa from their Chinese social media accounts. The CEO of BVLGARI also deleted the photo of himself with the idol.

On the other hand, her performance was attended by various VIPs and celebrities including Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and his family.

Despite the controversy, Lisa still has a strong hold on social media as her followers on Instagram nears 100 million and currently stands at 98.7 million.

