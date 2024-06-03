BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Monaco Grand Prix outfit revealed to have been made of recycled materials

Lisa from BLACKPINK garnered widespread attention when it was disclosed that her stunning dress was crafted from sustainable materials like bottle caps and disposable containers. On the 27 of May, Lisa shared multiple photos on her Instagram, highlighting the eco-friendly dress.

Lisa’s sustainable fashion choice

Lisa recently graced the TAG Heuer party at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in France, Monaco, on the 25th and 26th of May. She shared images from the event on her social media, showcasing her striking attire featuring bold makeup and a revealing ensemble that accentuated her long legs. The two-piece ensemble, embellished with golden accents and in nude hues, elegantly revealed Lisa's skin, drawing attention to her impeccable physique.

The outfit, adorned with shimmering golden plates and elements, garnered significant attention due to its unique composition from recycled bottle caps and disposable food containers. Crafted by the emerging Thai brand PIPATCHARA exclusively for Lisa, the attire utilized 1,800 meticulously cleaned bottle caps and plastic waste, with a composition of 80% water bottle caps and 20% transparent containers, all expertly molded and plated in gold.

More about Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, is a rapper, singer, and dancer from Buri Ram, Thailand. As the only Thai member of YG Entertainment's South Korean girl group Blackpink, she has made a significant mark in the K-pop industry. Lisa began taking dance classes at age four and frequently participated in dance competitions during her childhood. In 2010, she was the sole person to pass YG's Thailand auditions, before which she was part of the dance crew We Zaa Cool with GOT7's BamBam. At fourteen, she moved to Korea to pursue her dream.

In August 2016, Lisa debuted as one of the four members of BLACKPINK, becoming the first non-ethnically Korean artist to debut under YG Entertainment. She released her debut single album Lalisa on September 10, 2021. Lisa was the first female K-pop idol to walk in a major fashion show when she debuted at Celine Summer 2022. Lisa won Best KPOP at MTV's VMAs in August 2022. In 2024, she launched her own artist management company, LLOUD. While YG Entertainment continues to manage her group activities with BLACKPINK, her solo endeavors are now overseen by LLOUD.

