BLACKPINK's Lisa's MONEY becomes 1st K-pop solo song to reach 800 million Spotify streams

BLACKPINK's Thai member Lisa sets records for K-pop female artists as a foreign idol on Spotify. Lisa becomes the fastest K-pop solo artist to reach 800 million streams on MONEY. Lisa reached 800 million streams with her B-side MONEY on Spotify.

MONEY 800 Million streams on Spotify

On June 30th, BLACKPINK member Lisa made history by reaching 800 million streams on Spotify with a B-side track. Her viral song MONEY, released in 2021, captured the attention of not only K-pop fans but also a wider audience. The popularity of the song was further boosted when it became associated with Netflix's highly-watched non-English show, Squid Game. Fans used this hit track for edits on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, solidifying its cultural impact. Additionally, Lisa holds the title of the most listened-to K-pop soloist on Spotify, with an impressive monthly listenership of 13,320,679. She also achieved the distinction of being the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify with her songs LALISA, MONEY, and SG, which earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Awards won by Lisa

BTS' Lisa has won many awards for her solo music, she received Best K-pop at MTV Video Music Awards in 2022 with her title song LALISA. She also received Artist Award – Female Solo and Initial Chodong Record Award at Hanteo Music Awards in 2021. Lisa took Best Newcomer at Bravo Otto in 2022. The BLACKPINK member took 4 awards at the Asian Pop Music Awards which were Song of the Year – Overseas, Top 20 Songs of the Year – Overseas, Top 20 Albums of the Year – Overseas and she placed 9th in People's Choice Award – Overseas. She took home K-pop song of the year with her B-side track MONEY at the Joox Thailand Music Awards in 2022.

Lisa's Solo Music Career

BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa released her solo single album LALISA on September 10, 2021. Lisa's record-breaking debut album has two songs, the title track LALISA, and a B-side track MONEY. In 2023, Lisa performed her song MONEY with a different version at Coachella. The rapper collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion for SG in 2021. Lisa was also recently featured on BIGBANG's Taeyang’s song Shoong! on April 25, 2023.

