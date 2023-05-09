BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s MONEY becomes 2nd most streamed song by K-Pop female act on Spotify because of THIS

It seems Lisa is constantly achieving something new as MONEY crosses 699 million streams on Spotify, becoming the 2nd streamed song by a K-Pop female act, surpassing her own group’s song Kill This Love, which was 698 million streams. BLACKPINK’s How You Like That also surpasses 780 million streams, a first for K-Pop girl groups! This day is memorable for all the members!

On May 6th (Korean time), according to Guinness World Records in the UK, Lisa set a new world record, "The first record among K-pop solo artist albums to reach 1 billion on Spotify" (a record achieved with only two songs, LALISA & MONEY). Recently, BLACKPINK’s Lisa's solo debut album 'LALISA' surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, the world's largest music platform, with just two songs. 'LALISA' became the first and only album by a K-pop solo artist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. In particular, it also became the first and only K-pop artist's debut album to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. Lisa and BLACKPINK are the only female K-pop artists with an album that has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Lisa also established herself as an artist who is loved all over the world by setting a new official record. On September 10, 2021, 411 days after her solo debut, she achieved a cumulative 1 billion streaming on her Spotify. This is the shortest period in the history of a K-pop female solo artist. BLACKPINK's Lisa has been listed in the Guinness World Records seven times.

On May 9th, on THEBLACKLABEL’s official YouTube channel, 'Taeyang-'Shoong! (feat. LISA of BLACKPINK) 'PERFORMANCE VIDEO MAKING FILM' video was posted. In the released video, Taeyang explained, “Today, I am on the roof of a parking lot in Gongdeok-dong to shoot a music video for the song ‘Shoong!’ which is included in my album.” He mentioned collaborating with Lisa, saying, "This song has a very different meaning and feels so good because BLACKPINK's Lisa helped feature it." Lisa said, "I've been a fan of oppa since I was really young. I feel so happy and honored to finally be able to do it with oppa.”

