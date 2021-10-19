BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'MONEY' becomes the fastest song by K pop solo artist to achieve THIS feat

On October 18, YG shared that Lisa’s 'MONEY' had surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. The feat was achieved in just 37 days since the song was first revealed on September 10, making 'MONEY' the fastest song by a K-pop solo artist to reach 100 million Spotify streams. Previously, the record was held by Rosé’s “On The Ground” at 71 days.

Before that, it was Jennie's 'Solo', which reached 100 million in 125 days. Currently, all three are the top female K-Pop solo artists on the platform. 'MONEY' is the official b side track from Lisa's debut solo album 'LALISA'. 'MONEY' is a smooth, flowy and almost conversational kind of rap. Like her title track 'LALISA', 'MONEY' also showcases another side of Lisa, a side only die-hard BLINKs are aware of. 'MONEY' is growing more popular with time, even jumping from number 81 last week to number 59 this week on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. The song has topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 38 countries as well. Also, 'MONEY' has become the 19th song from BLACKPINK to reach 100 million streams.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has confirmed the release date for BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s upcoming collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion! On October 16, the agency officially stated that the new collab single, entitled 'SG' will drop on October 22.

