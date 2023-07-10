BLACKPINK's Lisa's MONEY becomes the most streamed song by a female K-pop soloist

Lisa of BLACKPINK sets the bar high with another milestone for her B-side track MONEY. Lisa debuted solo in 2022 with two songs on her EP that took over the world like a storm even people who were not K-pop fans enjoyed this song on a global scale. Lisa's MONEY reaches 822 million streams on Spotify.

Lisa's Money becomes the most streamed song by K-pop female artist

Lisa is not the first K-pop solo act to have a song surpassing over 822 million streams on Spotify. On July 1, her song MONEY also became the fastest K-pop female song to surpass 800 streams on Spotify. Ever since BLACKPINK member Lisa debuted solo, she has been shattering records left, right, and center with her impressive musical abilities. Lisa also happened to surpass her own group's How You Like That which had over 815 million streams on Spotify. Lisa's MONEY is still charting in a number of countries worldwide given the amount of streams the song has surpassed. Her debut song LALISA has been streamed over 346 million times on Spotify.

BLACKPINK's Thai member Lisa is one of the most successful Asian artists in the world. She has made her name in her home country Thailand and South Korea and also worldwide as a talented member of the biggest K-pop girl group. Lisa has made her name in the Guinness Book of World Records for achieving the title of fastest K-pop soloist to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify. She has won multiple awards for her solo music like K-pop song of the year with the legendary B-side track MONEY at the Joox Thailand Music Awards in 2022. The singer also received Best K-pop at MTV Video Music Awards in 2022 for her song LALISA. Lisa took home the Initial Chodong Record Award and Artist Award – Female Solo at Hanteo Music Awards in 2021.

About Lisa's Solo Music

BLACKPINK member Lisa dropped her solo single album LALISA on September 10, 2021. Lisa's debut album has two songs: the title track LALISA and a B-side titled MONEY. Lisa performed her song MONEY in different versions at Coachella in 2023. In 2021, the rapper worked on SG alongside DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion. Lisa was featured on BIGBANG's Taeyang's song Shoong!, which was out on April 25, 2023.

