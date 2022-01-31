BLACKPINK's Lisa's 'MONEY' overtakes THIS fellow group member's song to make Spotify history

On January 30, BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'MONEY' broke another record on Spotify after it hit a notable total number of streams. The track exceeded 351 million streams as of that day. 'MONEY' was officially released on November 9, last year, which means it took only 141 days to achieve this new milestone on the global music streaming app.

Since it surpassed 351 million streams, Lisa's 'MONEY' has now become the most-streamed K-pop solo song in Spotify history. It has also become the most-streamed K-pop debut of all time. It broke the record of 350 million streams that Jennie's 'SOLO' achieved on January 28. This is not the first time Lisa's b-side track 'MONEY' broke the records held by Jennie's 'SOLO.' Previously, it has grabbed the following titles - 'fastest K-pop debut song to hit 10 million streams,' 'sixth most-streamed K-pop female song' and '15th most-streamed K-pop song' on Spotify in history.

In a fresh update, 'MONEY' is the most-streamed K-pop song on Spotify in 2022, with over 44 million streams as of January 29. It is also currently the most-watched video by a K-pop artist on YouTube, with more than 50 million views! Congratulations Lisa!

