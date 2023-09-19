BLACKPINK's Lisa's MONEY performance video exceeds 900 million views on YouTube

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been making big achievements with her solo music ever since she first dropped her solo album LALISA. Lisa has accumulated over 900 million views on the performance video of her viral hit MONEY. Read below to know more about the BLACKPINK maknae's achievements.

Lisa's MONEY crossed 900 million views on YouTube

Known for her exemplary performing skills and her dancing is also worldwide famous, Lisa has seen a significant amount of love from fans on YouTube. Her performance video for the song MONEY has surpassed over 900 million views on the group's YouTube channel, according to her agency YG Entertainment. The enormous fan following is proof of her and the group's success as the performance video became one of most most-watched videos from BLACKPINK on YouTube. This is a remarkable achievement she has made since the song was dropped two years back in 2021.

MONEY is the 8th video by the group on YouTube to achieve this milestone. DDU-DU DDU-DUDDU-DU, Kill This Love, Boombayah, As If It's Your Last, and How You Like That are some of the notable songs that have previously surpassed 900 million. All the aforementioned music videos have pulled 1 billion views each while DDU-DU DDU-DU has over 2.1 billion views.

Achievements by BLACKPINK

The BORN PINK singers are the first musical artists to have more than 90 million subscribers on YouTube. BLACKPINK's YouTube views topped those of notable artists such as Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, and many more. They have surpassed 33 billion views on their YouTube channel, making them the first musical artist to achieve this feat. The BORN PINK vocalists are the only K-pop act to be named in the Top 10, demonstrating how popular their content is among fans all over the world. Recently their song Pink Venom also bagged the 2023 MTV VMAs in the Best Choreography category. Not only that, they also won the Group of the Year award. This was a historic moment for this all-female group as they broke a 24-year-old record made by the American band TLC. TLC was the last female group to achieve this win back in the year 1999.

