BLACKPINK's Lisa's MONEY sells THIS impressive number of units in the U.S

On January 9, BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY,' the b-side song from her debut solo album 'LALISA', has reached a notable number of sales in the United States and has sold more than 500,000 units. It is the only song by a female K-pop soloist released in 2021 to obtain these sales.

Thanks to her latest achievement, BLACKPINK member Lisa is now eligible to receive a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Also, this makes her the second female Korean solo artist to attain this milestone. The first female K-pop soloist to sell over 500,000 units in the US is BLACKPINK Jennie with her solo debut song 'SOLO.' Despite being a b-sidetrack, BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY' is receiving great love from fans around the world since its release last September, more so as compared to the title track 'LALISA.'

In fact, 'MONEY' has been setting new records on Spotify when it comes to hitting certain numbers of streams in the shortest period. It is currently the fastest song to reach 100 million, 200 million, and 300 million streams as well! Additionally, 'MONEY' made BLACKPINK Lisa the first female K-pop soloist to enter Billboard's Pop Airplay Chart, and the first two stay for two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, and five weeks on UK's Official Singles Chart.

