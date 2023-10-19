BLACKPINK's Lisa’s MONEY surpasses BTS’ Butter to become most viewed 2021 K-pop MV

In a monumental achievement, BLACKPINK's Lisa has taken the crown as her MONEY becomes the most-viewed K-pop music video released in 2021. Surpassing BTS' Butter,’ this extraordinary feat is an example of Lisa's star power and the unceasing global support for BLACKPINK.

LISA's phenomenal solo success

BLACKPINK 's Lisa ventured into the solo arena with her debut album LALISA, and the fans couldn't get enough. While her title track was an instant success along with the album, the music video of her B-side track MONEY took center stage for her mesmerizing visuals.

Lisa's charisma and infectious tune captured the hearts of fans globally. This success is a testament to her incredible talent and the anticipation that surrounds her solo endeavors.

Lisa's stunning single, MONEY, has launched her to extraordinary heights, earning her important titles such as the First Asian Act and First K-pop soloist to accomplish this achievement.

MONEY began as B-side music with no direct marketing attempts, but it gradually acquired traction on YouTube. The song has now received an astounding 916 million views as a result of its great global appeal. This remarkable feat makes MONEY the most-watched video by a K-pop artist in 2021, surpassing BTS ' Butter, which previously held the record with 915 million views.

Surpassing BTS' Butter

Butter by BTS held the title of the most-viewed K-pop music video released in 2021, making it a significant milestone for the group. However, MONEY has now overtaken that record, underscoring the massive appeal and support for Lisa and BLACKPINK.

The K-pop phenomenon knows no bounds, and Lisa's achievement highlights the global nature of the genre. As Lisa's solo journey continues, fans can expect more record-breaking moments and extraordinary music. The K-pop world is celebrating this remarkable milestone and looking forward to an even brighter future for Lisa and BLACKPINK.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From Lisa's crab dance to Jennie spilling tea: 7 times BLACKPINK aced variety shows