BLACKPINK's Lisa's next single BORN AGAIN with Doja Cat, Raye to feature in The White Lotus season 3

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s upcoming single BORN AGAIN featuring Doja Cat and Raye has been making headlines ever since it was announced. However, the song has also been confirmed to be used in The White Lotus season 3, where Lisa will be making her acting debut. Fans are already showcasing their excitement and cannot wait for the song to be included in the new installment.

On February 5, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her character in Thai traditional wear from the White Lotus season 3. She captioned the post as “Born Again X @thewhitelotus soon,” officially announcing that the song will be featured in the series. Moreover, HBO Max also posted a new video on their social media page using a snippet of Lisa’s single BORN AGAIN in the video.

BORN AGAIN is a new single by Lisa, which will feature American rapper Doja Cat alongside the up-and-coming singer Raye. The track will officially be released on February 7, 2025. Moreover, the K-pop star is also set to release her first-ever full-length solo album, ALTER EGO, which will drop on February 28, 2025.

Lisa takes on the role of a hotel staff member at a lavish resort who goes by the name Mook in The White Lotus Season 3. This will mark her acting debut in the series, and she is joined by a star-studded cast, including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, and more. The show will premiere on February 16, 2025, on HBO Max and its streaming platform.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label, followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor.