BLACKPINK's Lisa's posts deleted on CELINE, BVLGARI’s Chinese accounts; Fans concerned for K-pop star's future

BLACKPINK's Lisa dazzled with her Crazy Horse performance in Paris. Her participation in the cabaret did not sit well with some Chinese fans and the idol faced backlash. Recently, it was discovered that her Weibo account was suspended. Following that news, luxury brands CELINE and BVLGARI's Chinese accounts also deleted her photos. Here are the details.

CELINE and BVLGARI's Chinese accounts remove Lisa's photos

BLACKPINK’s Lisa successfully wrapped up her performance for Crazy Horse in Paris from September 28 to the 30. The rapper and dancer got to show another one of her avatars. With five exceptional shows, the Thai member showed off her talent to the audience which also included various celebrities and VIPs. On November 1, it was reported that Lisa's Weibo account was suspended. Her page shows that her account has become inaccessible due to reported violations of regulations. Reports also mentioned that Chinese celebrities who attended her show have also been targeted.

Following the revelation, fans also took notice that Lisa's photos had gone missing from the Chinese accounts of the luxury brands CELINE and BVLGARI. The CEO of BVLGARI also deleted the photo of himself with the idol.

Fans raise concerns for Lisa's future brand deals

As the reports uncovered the latest exclusion of Lisa from Chinese social media, many fans raised concerns about her future and career. This incident received mixed reactions from the fans. Some fans also mentioned that it is the Chinese culture and they have the right to defend it.

On the other hand, many came out in support of the artist and said that though she might have lost a few of her Chinese fans, she built a reputation in France. Many VIPs including Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and his family also attended her show. Christian Louboutin was also spotted enjoying her performance and also gifted her a personally signed pair of shoes.

Despite the controversy, Lisa's influence is still strong. Her following on Instagram surpassed 98 million and will soon be hitting the 100 million mark.

