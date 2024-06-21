BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR: Top 10 fan reactions to K-pop idol’s boss-woman vibes in teaser poster for solo comeback

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s solo comeback has been due since her self-titled album LALISA set groundbreaking records in the K-pop industry. After a long wait, fans are now receiving a new musical treat from the Thai K-pop idol. On June 18, she announced her solo comeback song ROCKSTAR.

Top 10 fan reactions to Lisa's solo comeback ROCKSTAR

On June 20, Lisa dropped the first teaser poster for her forthcoming solo comeback track, ROCKSTAR. In the first concept photo, she channeled a boss-woman vibe; people are here for it. From her pixie haircut debut to her tanned skin, every minute detail of her fierce look is attracting significant attention. Let’s have a look at what fans are saying.

1. Lisa’s ROCKSTAR era

Fans are especially loving all the details in Lisa’s teaser poster for ROCKSTAR, which previews what to expect in this song. Her pixie haircut, star-shaped tooth jewelry, limited edition chunky Ferrari glasses, huge transparent hoop earrings, and black rabbit necklace truly signify she is a rockstar.

2. RCA Records’ utmost support towards Lisa’s new release

Lisa signed with the American label RCA Records to produce more solo music. Fans noticed that to support Lisa’s Rockstar, the music label changed their header’s font.

3. Fans comparing ROCKSTAR look with Lisa’s fierce vibe for BLACKPINK’s How You Like That

For BLACKPINK’s How You Like That, Lisa donned a new girl crush look with lip piercings, short hair, and a street-style outfit, which sent fans into a frenzy back in the day. After her ROCKSTAR teaser was dropped, BLINKs believe the global K-pop icon has outdone herself.

4. Lisa’s ROCKSTAR is a pure team effort

Fans pointed out that after Lisa unveiled the ROCKSTAR teaser poster, people in the music industry across the globe shared the photo on their social media handles. From American singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder to music attorney Joshua Binder, it seems like Lisa’s solo comeback involved a lot of teamwork before coming to this exciting fruition.

5. YG Entertainment faces criticism

Many fans are also hitting back at YG Entertainment for ‘holding BLACKPINK back’ in terms of their music career. Now that, alongside other members, Lisa also expired her individual contract with the agency, fans think she can finally express herself under her label LLOUD.

6. 1 million likes in 17 minutes

BLINKs also found out that Lisa’s ROCKSTAR teaser poster received 1 million Instagram likes within 17 minutes, surpassing her own feat of receiving the count in the 25 minutes of the LALISA announcement.

7. Lisa’s ROCKSTAR trending worldwide

Lisa and her forthcoming solo ROCKSTAR is a trending topic on most online platforms, proving her global influence.

8. Groundbreaking K-pop moment

Lisa’s ROCKSTAR concept photo is something that has rarely been seen before in K-pop.

9. Is K-pop gonna follow Lisa?

10. All bow to Lisa’s artistry

Lisa's ROCKSTAR arrives on June 27, 9:30 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST).