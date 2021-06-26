BLACKPINK's Lisa's solo debut coming soon? Member Jisoo drops major TRUTH bombs on a recent V Live broadcast

BLACKPINK's Jisoo spills some major tea in response to Lisa's solo debut in July! Read on to find out.

One of the most awaited solo debuts is that of BLACKPINK's Lisa, and well it's almost here! With two members debut their solos, netizens were sure that the next member in line would be Lisa and well, member Jisoo dropped some major truth bombs on a recent V-live broadcast! Jisoo was asked by a BLINK to share an update about Lisa's much-awaited solo debut, she replied saying, "I heard Lisa's solo because I'm BLACKPINK. Hehe Lalisa is the best lol".

Naturally, BLINKS were over the moon with this confirmation coming straight out of a member of the group! Lisa's solo debut has been in the making for quite some time and people closely associated with the group have been dropping major hints about it too! Previously, MC Yoo Jae Suk also confirmed that Lisa will be making her solo debut soon when he was quoted saying, "On July 9, BTS will be making a comeback. And even more so in July, there is Taeyeon, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SF9 and Lovelyz.”

Also, French record producer DJ Snake teased fans yet again by sharing another teaser of his collaboration with Lisa! DJ Snake took to his official Instagram account to share a now-deleted Instagram Story, which features a six-second snippet of the talented rapper's voice as she says "DJ Snake," and tagged Lisa's official Instagram account! This isn't the first time he shared a snippet of his collaboration with Lisa. Previously, DJ Snake teased a collaboration with Lisa via an Instagram story. In the clip, Lisa is singing the lyrics, 'Play Play All Night With You'. Well, we cannot wait for LLS1!

You can check out the fan reactions below:

In vlive #JISOO :

"I've heard of Lisa solo because I'm Blackpink"

"Lalisa is the best!"

"Look forward to Lalalisa"#LISA solo is coming soon and she said #LALISA is the best OMG I can't wait pic.twitter.com/H8SGrF7mQO

When is BLACKPINK's Lisa's solo debut anticipated? Lisa's solo debut is anticipated in July or August.

Credits :YG Entertainment

