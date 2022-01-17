BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' becomes the group's 8th song to surpass THIS number on Spotify

On January 17 KST, 'Lovesick Girls' from BLACKPINK's first full-length album 'THE ALBUM' has officially surpassed over 300 million streams on Spotify, 'Lovesick Girls' is the third track from the album to hit the mark, following 'How You Like That' and 'Ice Cream feat. Selena Gomez.'

'THE ALBUM is now tied with 'Glory Days' as the album by a female group with most songs surpassing over 300 million streams on Spotify. 'Lovesick Girls' marks BLACKPINK's 8th song to achieve 300 million streams on Spotify, the most for any female group, following 'Kiss and Make Up' feat Dua Lipa,' 'Kill This Love,' 'DDU-DU DDU-DU,' 'How You Like That,' 'Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez),' 'As If It's Your Last,' and 'BOOMBAYAH.' In addition, BLACKPINK recently accumulated over 6.4 billion streams on Spotify across all credits, becoming the fastest female group to hit the milestone.

'THE ALBUM' is the first studio album and second overall album by BLACKPINK! It was released on October 2, 2020. It is the group's first full-length work since its debut in 2016. The album explores the themes of love and the complexities of growing up and utilizes pop, R&B, hip hop, EDM, and trap elements. Meanwhile, BLINKs are awaiting new music from the group as it has been roughly two years now since BLACKPINK has released new group music!

Join ‘The celebration of K-world’ with ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ here.

ALSO READ: The frozen yoghurt you eat will determine which BLACKPINK alum matches your personality; Take Quiz

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.