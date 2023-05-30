BLACKPINK's official Twitter faces backlash over 'Macanese' term; Makes changes amid Chinese fans anger

In a surprising turn of events, BLACKPINK's official Twitter account has found itself at the center of controversy. The uproar began when the word "Macanese" was addressed to fans in one of the tweets which is now changed to "Macau", causing outrage among Chinese netizens. Let's delve into the details of this incident and explore the reactions from fans and critics alike.

BLACKPINK's official Twitter faces backlash over 'Macanese' term

A discussion among netizens on a Korean online community platform centered around a concern brought up by Chinese fans regarding BLACKPINK's use of the term "Macanese" instead of "Chinese" to refer to BLINKs. The controversial post emerged on May 23 following the group's recent performance in Macau. While seemingly innocuous, this didn't go unnoticed by Chinese netizens who were quick to express their displeasure. Many fans and followers took to social media platforms to voice their concerns and demand an explanation from the popular K-pop group.

BLACKPINK fans react and demand clarity

A section of Chinese netizens deemed “Macanese” an inappropriate term, as it is a "Portuguese word that encompasses the residents of the region, including descendants of Portugal." The dispute regarding sovereignty over the territory of Macau involving the People's Republic of China, Portugal, and the inhabitants has long been a contentious issue, leading to the sensitivities surrounding such greetings in the K-pop sphere. Translated Korean versions of Chinese reactions on Weibo included a comment that said: "BLACKPINK intentionally replaced 'Macanese' with 'Chinese,' but weren't it the Chinese stars who actively pursued this Korean girl group?" While another comment read: "Koreans persist in appropriating Chinese culture and attempt to challenge China."

BLINKs, the devoted fanbase of BLACKPINK, was taken aback by the use of such a word. They flooded social media platforms with posts expressing their disappointment and seeking clarification regarding the word change. Fans raised questions about the motive behind the modification and urged the group to address the issue transparently. Some fans expressed their belief in the use of the word, while others questioned whether it was a conscious decision with potential political implications. The incident highlighted the sensitivity surrounding cultural and political terminology, especially when it comes to international artists navigating diverse fan bases.

Response to the controversy

As the controversy gained traction, BLACKPINK's agency and management were urged to step in and provide a statement to address the concerns of both fans. They changed the word from “Maacanese” to “Macau”, it serves as a reminder of the power and influence that popular culture icons hold over their followers. As BLACKPINK continues to dominate the global music scene, it is crucial for them to navigate these challenges with grace and empathy.

