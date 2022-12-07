BLACKPINK's Pink Venom and Shut Down become 2022’s top two K-pop group songs with the HIGHEST Spotify streams
BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom and Shut Down go on to become the top two songs released in 2022 by a K-pop group to garner maximum streams on Spotify.
The global sensation BLACKPINK strives to smash records on multiple platforms with their internationally hit songs. This time the girl group has managed to stay on top of their game with their songs Pink Venom and Shut Down. The two BLACKPINK songs have managed to garner the highest streams on a popular music streaming platform.
BLACKPINK is reigning the Spotify chart with Pink Venom and Shut Down
Spotify recently launched its iconic ‘Spotify Wrapped’ which reveals BLACKPINK is reigning Spotify chart as their two songs released in 2022, Pink Venom and Shut Down go on to become the highest streaming songs on Spotify in 2022. In other words, BLACKPINK’s songs Pink Venom and Shut Down are the two 2022 songs released by a K-pop group that have received the highest number of streams on Spotify.
BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom and Shut Down overtake BTS and IVE
While Pink Venom has been leading the charts with 320.3 million Spotify streams, Shut Down too has over 216.5 million streams. The two songs were only released four months ago and have managed to overtake the Spotify streams of BTS's popular song "Yet To Come" and IVE's "Love Dive."
