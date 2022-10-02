BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom is the fastest to achieve THIS feat; Shut Down music video continues to soar

BLACKPINK has been one of the most powerful K-pop acts in the world for quite some time now. The quartet comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, has been a frontrunner in spreading the Hallyu word around the globe. On making their return to the music world after almost 2 years with 'Born Pink', the BLINKs were more than ready to ensure that it was successful.

They dropped a pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ in August, which eventually became a superhit song for them. On September 30, it was revealed that the song has surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify. Having released on August 19, it took less than a month and a half to achieve this feat, making it the fastest K-pop girl group song in the history of the platform to reach the number. It is not only their 15th song ever to do so, but also the quickest.