BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom is the fastest to achieve THIS feat; Shut Down music video continues to soar
Girl group BLACKPINK is achieving new heights with this comeback.
BLACKPINK has been one of the most powerful K-pop acts in the world for quite some time now. The quartet comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, has been a frontrunner in spreading the Hallyu word around the globe. On making their return to the music world after almost 2 years with 'Born Pink', the BLINKs were more than ready to ensure that it was successful.
They dropped a pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ in August, which eventually became a superhit song for them. On September 30, it was revealed that the song has surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify. Having released on August 19, it took less than a month and a half to achieve this feat, making it the fastest K-pop girl group song in the history of the platform to reach the number. It is not only their 15th song ever to do so, but also the quickest.
Continuing the triumph of their comeback, the group is also succeeding on the music video views front. ‘Pink Venom’ was the earlier drop with its trendy beats and a fun atmosphere. BLACKPINK’s color shone right through the track as it grabbed people’s attention. The title track for their second full-length album, ‘Shut Down’ was released at the same time as the album. It has a classic music base and a music video that was built as one of the most high quality productions ever.
The two have ruled YouTube’s charts ever since their respective releases and have been the top songs on the platform, extending their reign for the 6th consecutive week. Being the first official account of a group to cross 80 million subscribers, their numbers are extremely impressive.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo hangs out with Natalie Portman at Paris Fashion Week; Pens a sweet note