BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom, NewJeans’ ETA featured during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Pre-Show

Recently, Beyoncé has been on her Renaissance World Tour and in the pre-shows, she has been playing many songs from around the world and some of them were K-pop songs like BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom, NewJeans’ ETA, IVE’s Wave has been appearing in the playlist! NewJeans’ Twitter sees this and uploads a tweet saying that “Beyoncé included ETA in tonight’s Renaissance pre-show playlist!” Seeing this shows how K-pop has become mainstream now and even new artists like NewJeans have an impact on the global scale.

As indicated by Spotify on August 1st, total number of streams of songs by NewJeans up until this point recorded 2.07 billion streams as of July 30th. This is the accomplishment after about a year since debut. As of March 8, NewJeans had accomplished a combined total of 1 billion streams on Spotify. This was perceived as a record set by a K-pop group in the shortest time (219 days), and was likewise recorded in the Guinness World Records in the UK. Furthermore, in under five months, it arrived at the 2 billion mark. The recently released second mini album 'Get Up' got a ton of affection in South Korea and globally, speeding up the accomplishment of 2 billion streams. As of July 30th, the 6 tracks in the second mini album have surpassed 200 million combined plays on Spotify, and among them, 'Super Shy', one of the triple title melodies, is at present moving toward 90 million streams. 'Super Shy' has been positioned on the US 'Weekly Top Song' for 3 consecutive weeks, and simultaneously, it has consistently improved and is right now positioned 12th on the most recent charts. Also, 'Cool With You' (33rd), 'New Jeans' (41st), 'ETA' (42), 'ASAP' (82nd). All the songs in the second mini album, even 'Get Up' (No. 83), were shown.

As indicated by YG Entertainment on July 31st, BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU music video surpassed 2.1 billion perspectives on YouTube on July 30th. This is a record after around 5 years and multi month since it was delivered on June 15, 2018. DDU-DU DDU-DU has surpassed the first, highest, and most views of a K-pop group's music video on YouTube due to the consistent love of global music fans. In the meantime, new records are anticipated because the number of billion views has fluctuated for the last three to six months.

