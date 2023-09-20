BLACKPINK's record breaking Born Pink World Tour racks up 350 billion KRW in sales; Report

BLACKPINK's Born Pink tour was the second worldwide tour completed by the K-pop group to support their second studio album Born Pink which was released in September 2022. The Born Pink tour began on October 15, 2022, in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea, and wrapped up on September 17, 2023, in the same city where it started. The world tour was a huge commercial success for BLACKPINK.

Born Pink World Tour earned 350 billion KRW in sales

BLACKPINK's world tour which covered a total of 22 countries and performed at all the 66 shows has grossed quite a good amount when it comes to the concert's revenue. As reported by Kang Sung Hoon in a South Korean media outlet, the K-pop group BLACKPINK earned 350 billion KRW as the total sales amount across the tour. This amount is equivalent to 265 million USD. The Born Pink tour had a revenue of 163.8 million USD.

This makes Born Pink the highest-grossing tour by any female artist that debuted in the 2010s. BLACKPINK's Born Pink tour surpassed Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour. Despite the ticket prices being high, a lot of the audience attended the tour making each of their concert a sold-out show.

More about the Born Pink World Tour

The world tour was hosted to support their studio album Born Pink saw 1.8 million people in attendance at various concerts. Unfortunately one of their shows in Auckland, New Zealand was reneged owing to unforeseen logistical challenges. The lead single of the Born Pink album titled Pink Venom was kept as the focal point of the concert show. According to the tour's creative director Amy Bowerman, the idea was to celebrate BLACKPINK's dual identity along with each member's individuality.

The show was split into four acts. The first act showed BLACKPINK's pink side along with the group's darker side whereas the second act depicted the group's mature aspect. The third act highlighted each member's solo performances and the fourth act was to celebrate BLACKPINK's duality concept as a whole.

