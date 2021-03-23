BLACKPINK's Rosé achieves the highest ranking for a female Kpop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

BLACKPINK's Rosé has landed at number 1 on two major Billboard charts for the week of March 27. Read on to find out.

Rosé has done it again! The talented vocalist has achieved yet another landmark, that of a stupendous Billboard ranking! Rosé released her much-awaited solo debut album, R, on March 12. R had two tracks, the operatic themed song, On The Ground and the bitter-sweet mellow track, Gone. Rosé's album opened to an amazing response from fans across the world. On The Ground garnered a massive 41.6 million views in the first 24 hours. Now, she has added another feather to her cap of achievements.

On March 22, Billboard Charts tweeted that Rosé's title track, On The Ground, debuted at number 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart as well as on the Global 200 chart. Rosé's b-side track Gone has also landed at number 18 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. It also ranked at number 29 on the Global 200 chart. Also, On The Ground scored the number 70 spot on the Hot 100 chart for this week, which will end on March 27. This makes Rosé the first Female K-Pop Soloist to achieve the highest ranking on Billboard's Hot 100.

You can check out Billboard's tweet below:

#ROSÉ's "On The Ground" debuts at No. 70 on this week's #Hot100. It's her first solo entry on the chart, outside of her work as a member of @BLACKPINK. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 22, 2021

The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated March 27, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 22, 2021

The Global 200 top 10 (chart dated March 27, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) March 22, 2021

Billboard mentioned that it's Rosé's first solo entry on the chart, outside of her work as a member of BLACKPINK. For the uninitiated, The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres based on streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and sales data. In 2016, CL became the first Korean female soloist to chart on the Hot 100 when her song, Lifted took No. 94, and she was the only female Korean soloist to rank on the list until today. Congratulations to Rosé!

