BLACKPINK's Rosé, Brave Girls' members secure top spots in individual brand reputation ranking for April

Brave Girls' Yujeong has topped the brand-value chart for individual girl group members in April. Read on to find out.

The taste of success is sweet and Brave Girls' Yuna and Yujeong will tell you that! The talented girl group made their debut with their single album titled, The Difference on April 7 in 2011. Since then the group has released four mini-albums, including Back to da Future (2011), Re-Issue (2012), High Heels (2016), and Rollin' (2017). However, it was their song Rollin unexpectedly surged their popularity. Since then Brave Girls' are on a roll, literally!

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members and it is revealed that Brave Girls’ Yujeong topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 6,404,321. The high-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included 'Rollin', 'Squirtle Yujeong', and 'climb back up'. Also, her highest ranking related terms included 'happy', 'thank you' and 'model.' She has done very well on the positivity-negativity analysis with a score of 83.20 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK's Rosé scored the second spot in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 6,170,482 for April. Brave Girls' Yuna took the third spot with a total index of 4,807,708. Brave Girls' other members took the remaining spots with Minyoung at number 5 and Eunji at number 7. Congratulations to Brave Girls' and Rosé!

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé tops the March Brand Reputation ranking while Jennie and Brave Girls’ Yujeong follow the lead

Do you listen to Brave Girls'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×