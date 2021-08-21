BLACKPINK's Rosé gushes about the gift she received from John Mayer and reveals her favourite hair colour

This year has been a rather wholesome one for BLACKPINK's Rosé! The talented golden-voiced songstress made her solo debut album, R, with its lead title track 'On The Ground' and b-side track 'Gone'. The album was well-received by fans across the world and broke numerous streaming and YouTube records as well.

In a recent Q and A session with Elle Korea, Rosé answered some fan questions. When asked which is her second favourite hair colour besides pink-blonde, she replied saying she loves her silver hair. She replied that since it's a hair colour that requires a lot of bleaching, she was excited to bleach her hair silver at the time and misses her 'silver look' a lot! Rosé also gushed about the guitar she received as a gift from world-renowned musician John Mayer.

Rosé revealed that her agency surprised her with the present and told her that it is really important! She shared that she is extremely grateful to John Mayer for this wonderful present and thinks it's the 'prettiest pink guitar' in the world and a treasure she will always cherish. Rosé also thanked John Mayer for appreciating her song cover and even posting about it on his official social media account! For those unversed, Rosé sang a cover of John Mayer's song 'Slow Dancing in a Burning Room' on the JTBC variety show 'Sea of Hope.'

