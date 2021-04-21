BLACKPINK's Rosé joins Tiffany & Co. as global brand ambassador

Tiffany & Co. has signed BLACKPINK's singer and recent solo artist Rosé as its new global ambassador.

Renowned luxury jewellery and speciality retailer, with an extensive history that dates back to 1837, has signed K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK member Rosé as their global brand ambassador. K-Pop sensation Rosé, who recently in the spotlight for holding two Guinness World records with her solo debut in March 2021, has started her first activities as the new model and muse of Tiffany's HardWear digital campaign.

Tiffany's HardWear collection captures the spirit and attitude of the women of New York. Inspired by Tiffany's unisex Ball and Chain bracelet from 1971, wrap bracelets, ball earrings and chain link necklaces in 18k gold and sterling silver are seamlessly designed for versatile styling.

The brand representatives revealed that the artist's bold personality, modern style and, of course, influence are in line with the collection's soul. This is the reason for her selection as the global ambassador.

Rosé has been associated with the brand for a very long time. She revealed that she had worn the brand's jewellery since her high school years. It can be seen clearly how meaningful this venture is for the artist.

Rosé is the second Asian superstar to be selected as a global ambassador for the jeweller within a week. As of Friday, April 16, Tiffany & Co. posted on its official Weibo account that Chinese idol group TFBoys' member Jackson Yee would become a global ambassador after her successfully fronts the brand in China.

