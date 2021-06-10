BLACKPINK's Rosé sends sweet gift to Girl’s Day’s Hyeri on sets of Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri showed off a sweet gift from BLACKPINK’s Rosé! Read on to find out.

True friendships in the entertainment industry are as rare as finding a needle in a haystack, which is why we are grateful for Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and BLACKPINK's Rosé beautiful friendship. Rosé had previously revealed that Hyeri helped her ease into Korean culture better as she is not fluent in conversing in formal Korean and was nervous to make mistakes. Hyeri encouraged everyone to not make fun of Rosé and that solidified their friendship.

Hyeri was one of Rosé's biggest cheerleaders when the latter was prepping to release her solo album and sent a lovely coffee and food truck on the sets of the shoot. Now, Rosé has reciprocated the thoughtful gesture by sending a coffee truck on the sets of Hyeri's new show. Hyeri showed off photos of herself posing in front of the coffee truck sent by Rosé on the sets of her new historical drama, Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms. Rosé penned down a sweet message asking everyone to cheer for her Hyeri eonni and sent her best wishes to the team of Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms. Hyeri was visibly touched by Rosé's sweet words and thanked her dongsaeng (junior) for this adorable present.

Hyeri will next star in the historical drama, Thinking of the Moon When the Flower Blooms. It will take place during the period of the strongest prohibition laws in Joseon history, depicting human desire and proving that prohibition is not the best option. The three main characters meet on a fateful night, which changes their lives forever. Hyeri will be taking on the role of Kang Ro Seo, who begins to make alcohol to repay her debt. Contrary to her aristocratic appearance, she’s someone who’s not afraid of working hard to make money. Though people talk behind her back, she remains unperturbed as she is doing it for her family's sake and honour.

