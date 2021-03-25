BLACKPINK's Rosé takes first win as a solo artist on M Countdown & Show Champion for On The Ground

Rosé beat out Super Junior, Lim Young Woong, Pentagon, and Brave Girls.

It is raining accolades for Rosé! Previously, On The Ground, debuted at number 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart as well as on the Global 200 chart. Rosé's b-side track Gone has also landed at number 18 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. It also ranked at number 29 on the Global 200 chart. Also, On The Ground scored the number 70 spot on the Hot 100 chart for this week, which will end on March 27. This makes Rosé the first Female K-Pop Soloist to achieve the highest ranking on Billboard's Hot 100.

Now, On The Ground has achieved some major awards on Rosé's home turf too. On March 24, Rosé took home her first-ever number 1 win as a solo artist on the MBC M music program, Show Champion. She beat out Super Junior, Lim Young Woong, Pentagon, and Brave Girls. Then again on March 25, Rosé won the number spot on Mnet MCountdown this week. Though she wasn't physically present, Rosé thanked her fans for the win. Congratulations, Rosé.

On the Ground channels Rosé's inner hurt and heartbreak in an operatic theme song. On The Ground depicts a message of self-reflection and self-love. The lyrics describe a star who has devoted her life to be at the top of her game, but eventually, she realizes that a person's worth is always determined by one's inner character and how one should accept themselves for who one is.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Rosé achieves the highest ranking for a female Kpop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

BLINKS, What do you think of Rosé's win? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×