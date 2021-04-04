BLACKPINK's Rosé unveils alluring new teaser photo for b side track, Gone

BLACKPINK's Rosé will be releasing a music video for her b-side track Gone on April 5, 12 am KST. Read on to find out.

BLACKPINK's Rosé is on a roll! The talented songstress's debut solo album, R, has received a tremendous response from fans across the world. Rosé released Gone during BLACKPINK's online concert, THE SHOW back in January. In a recent Instagram Live, when a fan asked Rosé if she plans to release a music video for Gone too. Rosé teased the fan with a playful laugh and replied, "Release of ‘GONE,’ when? Mm, that’s a secret; I’m not going to tell you. But very, very soon." This pretty much confirmed Rosé's plans for releasing new music, and, a couple of days later, Rosé announced the release of Gone's music video.

On April 3, Rosé released a mesmerising new teaser photo for Gone. Rosé looks beautiful in a long-sleeved sweater, her blonde hair complementing with the pink background. GONE is written in bold, and the official release dates are marked below. This is a far cry from the dramatic and striking first look, where Rosé is seen standing against raging fire! Her beautiful blonde hair camouflaged by the burning flames.

You can check out the alluring teaser photo below:

Gone is a bitter-sweet, mellow track about love and relationships. Gone, the b-side track on the album, reached No. 11 with 2,945,783 streams. Gone's music video will release on April 5, midnight KST. Congratulations Rosé!

