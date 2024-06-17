BLACKPINK’s Rosé allegedly joins THE BLACK LABEL under producer Teddy for solo activities; agency responds to reports

BLACKPINK’s Rosé might join THE BLACK LABEL for her solo activities, which is headed by producer Teddy. THE BLACK LABEL currently represents artists like Jeon Somi, Taeyang, Zion.T, and Park Bo Gum.

On June 17, NEWSEN reported that Rosé is set to sign an exclusive contract with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy, for her solo activities. In response, the agency briefly stated that they are currently in discussions regarding the exclusive contract with Rosé.

THE BLACK LABEL, founded by Teddy in 2016, is an entertainment company. Teddy, a former member of the group 1TYM, established the company. It is home to artists such as BIGBANG's Taeyang, singer Jeon Somi, Zion.T, and actors Park Bo Gum and Lee Jong Won.

Teddy has been the producer behind many of BLACKPINK’s hit songs since the group’s debut with Square One. Last year, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK would not renew their individual contracts for solo endeavors. Nonetheless, Rosé and the other BLACKPINK members opted to extend their contracts with YG Entertainment for future group activities.

If Rosé joins THE BLACK LABEL, all four BLACKPINK members will have secured platforms for their solo activities and projects. Jennie founded ODD ATELIER, Lisa established LLOUD, and Jisoo established BLISSOO.

More about BLACKPINK and Rosé

BLACKPINK, created by YG Entertainment, stands as a leading South Korean girl group with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. They are acclaimed as one of the biggest girl groups globally, renowned for their exceptional international success and influential role in the Korean Wave. Embodying the "girl crush" concept in K-pop, BLACKPINK explores themes of self-confidence and female empowerment, defining their unique style and musical identity.

Rosé joined the South Korean label YG Entertainment after a successful audition in 2012. She underwent four years of training before making her debut as a member of BLACKPINK in August 2016.

Rosé debuted as a solo artist with the single album R in March 2021, achieving remarkable success. The album sold 448,089 copies in its first week, the highest figure for a female K-pop soloist. Its lead single, On the Ground, set records by becoming the highest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100, the Canadian Hot 100, and the UK Singles Chart. Rosé also became the first artist to top the Billboard Global 200 both as a soloist and as part of a group.

Additionally, On the Ground broke the record for the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on YouTube by a solo K-pop artist. The album's second single, Gone, achieved top ten status in South Korea as well.

