BLACKPINK’s Rosé and actor Kang Dong Won's dating rumours briefly addressed by YG Entertainment

YG Entertainment, the management company of K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, has responded to rumors linking member Rosé with actor Kang Dong Won. The rumours had been circulating online and causing a buzz among fans and the media.

What led to the rumours between Rosé and Kang Dong Won?

Rosé and Kang Dong Won sparked romance rumours after they were photographed side by side at a social event reportedly held by Burberry's former creative director Riccardo Tisci. Fans quickly started speculating that they could be dating after spotting the two together in the photo.

Rosé and Kang Dong Won were labelmates at YG Entertainment until last year, but the actor left the agency in December.

Despite YG Entertainment's statement, some fans are still skeptical and continue to speculate about the rumored relationship. The photo of Rosé and Kang Dong Won has sparked a debate among fans though it has since been taken down, with some supporting the potential relationship.

Recently YG Entertainment also had to address drug usage allegations against Rosé which arose due to the same photo. The agency denied the drug rumours swiftly.

About Rosé

Roseanne Park, best known by her stage name Rosé, is a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. Her birthplace is Auckland, New Zealand. She grew up in Melbourne, Australia, and came to South Korea after placing first in an audition organised by YG Entertainment in Sydney, Australia. Rosè made her debut in 2016 with the girl group BLACKPINK. She launched her solo album 'R' in 2021, which included the singles ‘Gone’ and ‘On the Ground.’ She attended the Met Gala in September 2021, becoming one of the first female K-pop idols to do so, alongside CL. She was there with YSL design director Anthony Vaccarello.

Recently, on April 15, Rosé alongside BLACKPINK members made her first-ever headlining performance at the Coachella 2023 music festival. The group performed their all-time hits with an electrifying setlist. Rosé also performed her solo ‘On The Ground’ with which a few parts of her other single ‘Gone’ were also incorporated. After a successful Coachella performance, BLACKPINK is set to continue their BORN PINK tour.

