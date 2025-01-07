BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT climbs to Billboard Hot 100 top 5; ties with Jungkook’s SEVEN streaming record

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collaboration track, APT, has been making multiple achievements ever since its release. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Recently, the song has managed to break into the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching a new peak.

On January 6, 2024, Billboard released the data for various charts, including the HOT 100. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT managed to grab the no. 5 position. The song has reached a new height within 80 days of its initial release on October 18, 2024. APT. previously debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at no. 8, becoming the highest-charting female K-pop act on the chart. Moreover, the song managed to stay on the chart for 10 consecutive weeks.

Furthermore, APT. surpassed a total of 800 million streams on the music streaming platform Spotify on January 4, 2024, making the remarkable feat of reaching the milestone within 78 days of its release date. Moreover, the song is now tied with BTS’ Jungkook’s debut solo song, SEVEN, featuring Latto, which also managed to make the same achievement.

The music video for APT. exceeded a total of 700 million plays on YouTube within just 70 days, making it the quickest K-pop MV to do so. It broke PSY’s long-standing record for the fastest K-pop music video to reach 700 million views for his iconic 2012 hit, Gangnam Style.

Rosé released her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, toxic till the end, featuring Evan Mock. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes number one girl, drinks or coffee, two years, 3am, game boy, APT, stay a little longer, too bad for us, call it the end, not the same, toxic till the end, and dance all night.

