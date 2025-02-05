BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT holds steady at 3rd spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks

BLACKPINK's Rosé has been reaching one milestone after another with APT., the lead single of her debut solo studio album, rosie. She has been dominating global charts like that of Billboard's ever since the release of APT. Currently, she has reached the impressive milestone of featuring in the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two consecutive weeks.

Rosé took the internet by storm with her musical offering, APT, in collaboration with American artist Bruno Mars. Last week, she featured at No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart, becoming the first-ever female K-pop artist to achieve the feat. With the latest chart being released, she was seen holding steady at the position for a second consecutive week. This solidified her global status and reaffirmed the dedication of her loyal fans worldwide.

The BLACKPINK vocalist presented soulful melodies, On The Ground and Gone, in her debut album R. She tried something different for her next album, rosie. She opted for an upbeat, groovy track with fun lyrics for its lead single, APT., and aced the genre as well, showcasing her versatility. The pop-punk song is about a drinking game played by Koreans called APT, pronounced as 'apateu' in their native language.

Released on October 18 last year, the track proved to be a chart-topping collaboration between the biggest K-pop girl group member, Rosé and 15-time Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter, Bruno Mars. APT. currently features in the Billboard Global Exclusive US chart for the 14th consecutive week. With that, it equaled Mariah Carey’s R&B Christmas track, All I Want for Christmas Is You's record.

The popular K-pop idol is now just one week away from shattering Mariah Carey's Billboard record of being the all-time longest-standing song on the US chart. APT. is also currently clinching the top spot in the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Furthermore, she made history by becoming the highest-charting K-pop act on Billboard's Pop Airplay Chart, which measures a song's popularity on US radio stations.

The song also earned her numerous accolades, including Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards. Additionally, she has received a nomination for Best Music Video at the upcoming iHeartRadio Music Awards, further solidifying her global recognition.