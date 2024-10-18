BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars release new single APT with catchy beats and quirky music video; Watch

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' collaboration was not on our Bingo list. The duo teamed up for the lively and edgy track APT. on October 18, along with a super fun and lively video. The idol once again proved why she is one of the best vocalists not only in K-pop but in the global music scene. The track APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars is both romantic and rebellious.

On October 18, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars released their new single APT. The song has a rocker vibe in the verses but turns into a smooth and melodious track during the pre-chorus. The music video is in shades of black and pink. While Rosé plays the girl smitten by a cute boy, Bruno Mars appears as the nonchalant guy. Both showcase their fun and amusing chemistry.

Watch BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars release new single APT. below:

Earlier this October, Rosé dropped teasers for her new studio album, rosie, which is set to drop on December 6. The teaser posters gave a glimpse of the concept of the upcoming album. The physical pre-ordering for the album is now live.

The idol shared the journey leading up to this album on Instagram. She wrote that after the tour ended in 2023, she found herself working on the album along with producers and songwriters. She expressed that she spent confused nights while the album was coming together, but thanks to her friends, family, team, and fans, she finally got to announce the release.

Advertisement

On a personal note, Rosé also mentioned that Rosie is a name people close to her call her. So, through this album, she wishes that listeners also feel as close to her. She also calls it a 'little journal of mine'.

Rosé made her solo debut in 2021 with the single album R. This will be the first time since her solo debut that the idol will be returning with a solo comeback.

ALSO READ: NCT's Jaehyun set to make solo comeback with new single Unconditional prior to military enlistment