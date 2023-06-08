BLACKPINK's Rosé and former One Direction member Zayn Malik collaborating? Fans react

Recently, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and former One Direction member Zayn Malik have been rumored to be collaborating on a new song and it is because Zayn Malik is currently in New York, working on his new album and Rosé has also been seen in a recording studio at the same time, which leaves fans excited to see them on a song and their vocal abilities will create a unique track! A fan pointed out that Zayn’s manager follows Rosé on Instagram.

Fans’ reaction:

One fan said, “If the collaboration rumors between ZAYN and ROSÉ are real, the song will surely go down in history, mark my words,” while another said, “ok but they would KILL a collab like my girl rose can SING i mean imagine Zayn’s vocals and rosé’s vocals together OH LORD HAVE MERCY.” The fans are sure that Zayn and Rosé will deliver a great song that will combine their beautiful vocals, which is true!

Rosé’s activities:

Even though they were only 25 years apart, BLACKPINK Rosé and actress Ko So Young showed that they were friends. Rosé shared a picture and wrote, "Thank you for the very pretty gift, Senior" on her Instagram account. "To Lovely Rosé" is written alongside a bowl of Italian opulence in the published image. "I think you'll like it. This is from Soyoung unnie." The two remain close friends despite their significant age gap. Recently, Rosé also talked about what is inside her bag during an interview. Rosé, who was showing her shades, a wallet, and a pocket containing supplements like nutrients, thus, took out a startling thing and drew consideration. The buldak sauce was what Rosé brought out. "I will introduce something funny," she declared. "This is an exceptionally fiery ramen sauce. I generally carry this little sauce with me and put it in all that I eat."

About Zayn Malik:

British singer Zayn Malik participated in a solo audition for the British television show The X Factor in 2010. He returned to the competition after being eliminated to form the five-member boy band One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands ever. In March of 2015, he left the group and signed a solo recording deal with RCA Records.

