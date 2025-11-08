BLACKPINK’s Rosé and KATSEYE react to Grammy nominations with screams and tears: ‘Cannot believe my life’

KATSEYE and BLACKPINK’s Rosé became two-time and three-time Grammy Award-nominated acts, respectively, after the announcements on November 7. KATSEYE is up for the Best New Artist award as well as the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award. Meanwhile, the Korean soloist is also in the race for the latter alongside two major nominations in two out of the big four categories, Song of the Year, as well as the Record of the Year. The two were visibly shocked and unbelievably happy over their Grammy Award nominations.

KATSEYE speaks about ‘throwing up, crying, freaking out’ over Grammy nominations

Reacting to becoming a Grammy nominee, KATSEYE’s Manon shared a crying clip on her social media immediately after, while Lara celebrated in the presence of her family, hugging them and expressing their disbelief over the two nods. All six girls gathered to speak with Complex about how they felt ‘on top of the world’. “In seriousness, it feels so emotional because we’ve worked so hard and our team has worked so hard. Everyone that has come together to create KATSEYE, we’ve put our genuine blood, sweat, and tears into this. It’s not everything but it feels like everything,” said Lara.

Leader Sophia shared how they were all individually watching the livestream in their homes when they learned of the news. “We were updating our group chat, sending our reaction videos to the team and to each other, it was so funny.” Dreaming of winning it, the girls said that they would party and call their moms to share the happy news.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé tries to process her own 3 Grammy nominations

On the other hand, Rosé was on a video call with her team, including her sister Alice, who shared the clip of them learning about the nominations. Reposting collaborator Bruno Mars’ post celebrating their nods, she shared the honor. Her own post read, “i cannot believe my life. i am STILL trying to process everything. thank you so so much to the Recording Academy. this means so much to me and many many others. i’m feeling so incredibly grateful today. Bruno Mars look at that!!! :,)”

The BLACKPINK member could be seen shouting out in happiness, in disbelief that it had happened. She shared the next morning how she was still processing being Grammy-nominated in not one, not two, but three categories.

