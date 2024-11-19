BLACKPINK’s Rosé announces new single titled Number One Girl releasing on November 22

BLACKPINK’s Rosé pleasantly surprised fans by announcing a new single release titled Number One Girl. The song is set to drop on November 22, 2024, ahead of her full solo studio album Rosie.

On November 19, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé announced the release of a brand-new single, Number One Girl, alongside a teaser image. The song will drop on November 22, 2024, and serves as a pre-release track from her upcoming full studio solo album, Rosie. In the image, Rosé can be seen wearing a white t-shirt with the text that says ‘NUMBER ONE GIRL.’ The caption of the post reads ‘This one’s for my number ones’ dedicating the track to her fans.

Rosie will be released on December 6, 2024, and the artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record include Number One Girl, Drinks or Coffee, Two Years, 3AM, Game Boy, APT, Stay a Little Longer, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Toxic Till The End, and Dance All Night.

Previously, Rosé released the single APT. featuring Bruno Mars which became a viral sensation on social media platforms. The track gained the top spot on the Global Spotify chart and Rosé became the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, she also became the first K-pop idol to surpass 50 million monthly listeners on the platform. The song has currently surpassed a total of 300 million streams on the platform within three weeks of its release.

Moreover, APT’s official music video surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat. The song also managed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at rank 8, becoming the highest-charting female K-pop act on the chart. She has managed to stay put on the charts in the top 15 for three consecutive weeks.

Advertisement

Rosé recently shared the exciting news that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by producer Teddy. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX. To top it off, the talented singer revealed that her debut solo studio album, titled Rosie, is set to drop on December 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: Singer Ailee and Singles' Inferno's Choi Si Hun announce April 2025 marriage plans; know details