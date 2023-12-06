BLACKPINK’s Rosé appears Christmas-ready in Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You 2024 preview; WATCH

BLACKPINK's Rosé has revealed another preview of her much-awaited 2024 Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You.

As seen in the preview, the K-pop idol is enjoying her winter season in a cozy cabin, conveying the concept of a Magical Christmas Vacation. Rosé is all decked up for the holidays as she is creating DIY Christmas sweaters for herself and her pet HANK.

Surrounded by festive decorations, Rosé is seen flaunting her sweater and cuddling HANK as the video ends with a hint, Coming Soon!

More about Rosé’s Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You 2024

Previously on November 3, YG Entertainment had announced that Rosé’s Season’s Greetings will be releasing in December, along with the pre-release notice. BLINKS (BLACKPINK’s fandom name) are excited about this special Christmas gift prepared by their favorite artist. As part of the season’s greetings, fans will receive Rosé’s desk calendar, photo album, accessories, and more.

Take a look at the exclusive preview of Rosé’s Season’s Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You 2024:

BLACKPINK renewed contract with YG Entertainment

Rosé is part of the quartet BLACKPINK, consisting of other members Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa. The girl group debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment. With powerful voices and gorgeous visuals, BLACKPINK has become one the most successful female groups to have grown internationally under the label.

This year, the group has achieved incredible feats, such as headlining the biggest musical festivals such as Coachella and BST Hyde Park and getting conferred with MBE Medals by King Charles II at Buckingham Palace.

BLACKPINK’s contract expired with the agency in August 2023, and since then, there have been several speculations about the group’s future activities. After months of negotiations with the K-pop girl group, YG Entertainment issued a statement on December 6, confirming the renewal of BLACKPINK’s exclusive contract with the label.

