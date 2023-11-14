BLACKPINK's Rosé becomes first female artist to have two videos surpass 30 million likes on TikTok

BLACKPINK Rosé's impact on TikTok is unprecedented, with her videos quickly gaining millions of views within hours of release. Some have even crossed the remarkable 100 million views milestone, astounding fans with her immense popularity. Remarkably, Rosé has secured her place in the digital space by achieving the distinction of being the sole female figure with not one but two videos amassing over 30 million likes on TikTok. This achievement firmly establishes her as a social media force and a trendsetter in the entertainment landscape.

Rosé's double triumph on the short video platform

Rosé's rendition of bandmate Jisoo's FLOWER Challenge has garnered an impressive 255 million views and reached the milestone of 30 million likes, marking her second video to achieve this, following the Jiggle Jiggle challenge. This accomplishment cements her groundbreaking position as the first K-pop artist with two videos surpassing the 30 million likes mark on TikTok.

Notably, she not only becomes the inaugural female artist to achieve this but joins the ranks of only two personalities on the platform to reach such heights, alongside the renowned TikTok star Khaby Lame. This significant milestone underscores Rosé's exceptional ability to captivate diverse audiences on various digital platforms, showcasing her influence and dominance in the global music industry.

About Rosé

Rosé, a.k.a Roseanne Park, is a South Korean artist and a member of the renowned girl group BLACKPINK. Originally born in Auckland, New Zealand, she spent her childhood in Melbourne, Australia. Her journey in the entertainment industry began when she topped the audition held by YG Entertainment in Sydney, Australia, leading her to relocate to South Korea. Debuting with BLACKPINK in 2016, Rosé achieved global recognition. Her solo album R, featuring tracks like Gone and On the Ground, was released in 2021 giving her recognition as a soloist in the music industry. In September 2021, she made a notable appearance at the Met Gala, becoming one of the first female K-pop idols to attend the event.

