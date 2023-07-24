BLACKPINK's Rosé becomes only member to join Threads; drops lovely photo of her dog as first post

The renowned queen of K-Pop and the captivating main vocalist of BLACKPINK, Rosé, has recently ventured into her very own Threads account, eliciting an ecstatic response from her fans. Despite just a single post, she has already begun engaging with her admirers, leading to a significant surge in followers.

Rosé joins theThreads app

In her inaugural Threads post, Rosé shared an endearing video of her beloved dog, Hank, along with a picture of fresh tomatoes, capturing the essence of things that brought her joy the previous month. The simplicity and warmth of the post reflected her down-to-earth nature, endearing her to her fans even further. However, even global icons like Rosé encounter some challenges when adjusting to a new platform. In a light-hearted twist, she accidentally deleted the original post but promptly rectified the situation with an even cuter caption.

Rosé's allure lies in her extraordinary blend of talent, grace, and charm, creating a unique connection with her fans. With the launch of her Threads account, she takes this connection to new heights, inviting her supporters to get an intimate glimpse into her life. Presently, her account is on the verge of reaching a remarkable 100,000 followers, and it appears inevitable that the numbers will soar even higher.

Fans are thrilled

It is evident that Rosé is wholeheartedly embracing interactions with her fans on Threads. Responding to a fan's request for a live broadcast, she expressed her intention to do an update live soon. Another fan expressed disbelief over her presence on the platform, and Rosé playfully responded with a waving and blushing emoji, creating an endearing moment that left the fan delighted. A warm welcome from yet another fan received a similarly friendly wave emoji from Rosé.

The sense of closeness that fans experience on Threads is truly remarkable. This platform offers a unique opportunity for fans to observe their beloved idol's life from a closer perspective, fostering an atmosphere of heartfelt conversation rather than one-way communication. Although Rosé's journey on Threads is only beginning, fans are eagerly anticipating what she will share next.

