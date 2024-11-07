BLACKPINK’s Rosé breaks BoA’s 15-year record on Billboard Japan Hot 100 with APT becoming highest charting K-pop female soloist

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT. featuring Bruno Mars. The song went instantly viral on all social media platforms, garnering immense attention from the public. Moreover, the track has recently broken BoA’s 15-year record by charting on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, making her the highest-charting K-pop female soloist on the chart.

Moreover, the song also managed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at rank 8, becoming the highest charting female K-pop soloist on the chart. made another achievement with the song and grabbed the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so. Moreover, the song’s official music video has surpassed 100 million views within less than a week of its release, becoming the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this phenomenal feat.

The track has also managed to top the local South Korean charts, making it successful not just globally but domestically as well. It has also achieved the prestigious Real Time All-Kill, which only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several real-time music charts, such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she would be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Furthermore, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024.

