BLACKPINK’s Rosé breaks into Billboard's Radio Song Chart's Top 4 with APT, becomes first K-pop artist to do so

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is reaching new heights in her solo career, breaking records on U.S. radio with her chart-topping hit APT., a collaboration with Bruno Mars. The song’s overwhelming success has cemented Rosé’s place as a global pop powerhouse, setting milestones that no other K-pop artist has achieved before.

For the week ending February 22, APT. continued to dominate Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, securing the No. 1 position for the fourth consecutive week. This achievement makes Rosé the first K-pop artist in history to top the chart, a major breakthrough for Korean soloists in Western mainstream music.

Beyond the Pop Airplay chart, the song made waves across U.S. radio, rising to a new high of No. 4 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart. This ranking reflects total radio airplay across all genres in the United States, not just pop stations. By reaching the top four, Rosé has now become the first K-pop act, solo or group, male or female, to achieve this feat.

The success of APT. is not limited to radio alone. The song remains a major global hit, holding steady at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 3 on the Global 200. These rankings highlight its continued popularity outside the United States as well as its strong streaming and sales performance worldwide.

On the Billboard Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the U.S. across all formats, APT. secured the No. 7 spot this week. Additionally, the track maintained strong positions on both the Digital Song Sales chart (No. 11) and the Streaming Songs chart (No. 12), proving its massive appeal across multiple platforms.

While APT. continues to dominate the singles charts, Rosé’s solo album rosie is also making history. The album remained at No. 31 on the Billboard 200 for its 10th consecutive week, making its record as the longest-charting album in the top 40 by a female K-pop soloist or any K-pop solo artist. In addition to its success on the main album chart, rosie continued to perform well on the Top Current Album Sales chart, landing at No. 35 this week.

With her ongoing chart success, Rosé also maintained her position on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart, ranking at No. 31 this week. This marks her 18th non-consecutive week on the chart as a soloist, further proving her staying power in the industry.

Moreover, by becoming the first K-pop artist to top the Pop Airplay chart and break into the top 4 of the Radio Songs chart, she is paving the way for future generations of K-pop soloists. As APT. continues its remarkable run and rosie extends its Billboard 200 streak, Rosé’s impact on the industry is undeniable. With record-breaking achievements and overwhelming support from fans worldwide, she is proving that her solo career is just as powerful as her success with BLACKPINK.