BLACKPINK’s Rosé drops subtle hints on new music venture; K-netizens anticipate solo project under works

On January 11, BLACKPINK’s Rosé posted an Instagram story that sparked speculation among K-netizens about her new music endeavor. The singer has uploaded a picture that features a mixing desk or console, probably from a recording studio. At the top of the console, there is a text that reads, ‘ROSIE,’ lit in read. As soon as fans saw this post, rumors started floating around that the singer could possibly be working on her next music project.

BLACKPINK's Rosé drops hint for possible new music project; Fans react

As BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shared a small glimpse from the recording studio, fans are curious to know what the singer is up to and they have shared their enthusiasm on social media. Previously in October 2023, Rosé was spotted having a meal with Columbia Records CEO, Ron Perry. The images of the duo went viral on social media and fans started anticipating a US collaboration.

Rumors are also rife that she could be working on her solo venture as BLACKPINK has extended their contract with YG Entertainment only for group activities, not individual endeavors.

More about BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Rosé is part of the mega-hit K-pop group, BLACKPINK. The quartet features other members Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa. The group has solidified their presence on a global platform with hit songs, including How You Like That, Boombayah, DDU-DU DDU-DU and many more.

In March 2021, Rosé debuted as a solo artist with her single album titled R, which turned out to be the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100. Rosé also holds two Guinness World Records, including first artist to achieve No. 1 spot on Billboard Global chart as a solo artist and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop soloist (thanks to her single, On the Ground).

Moreover, she was awarded the prestigious title of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in November 2023.

