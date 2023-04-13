BLACKPINK's Rosé embroiled in drug use accusations; YG Entertainment addresses baseless rumours

BLACKPINK's Rosé was recently subjected to a plethora of baseless, malicious rumours about drug use. The latter comes after an Instagram post by Burberry CCO Riccardo Tisci started doing rounds on the internet. The said post was a glimpse of what looked like a casual meet-up at designer Eva Chow’s house where BLACKPINK's Rosé can be seated alongside Korean actor Kang Dong Won and others.

Riccardo’s post was quick to pick up momentum and soon went viral. Given BLACKPINK's Rosé’s current popularity, the aforementioned consequence wasn’t too surprising. However, what really changed things was how the image was looked at by a group of netizens. The said group of netizens claimed that they saw something resembling drugs while pointing at a white powder that they allegedly saw at the table.

YG Entertainment’s reaction to baseless drug accusations directed at BLACKPINK's Rosé

The allegations were soon met with much backlash and several fan groups personally mailed BLACKPINK's Rosé’s agency YG Entertainment with a request to look into the matter. Following netizens’ reaction to the post, Riccardo Tisci also deleted his Instagram post. Today, on April 13, YG Entertainment has also released an official statement on the matter where it revealed its plans to subject the source of rumors to legal repercussions. The note further added that YG Entertainment was currently getting to the bottom of the matter and finding out the real source of the rumour. YG Entertainment’s reaction has been met with a positive response from BLINKs who are concerned about the K-pop idol’s image who is all set to perform at the 2023 Coachella on April 15.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Rosé made her K-pop debut as a part of BLACKPINK in 2016 under YG Entertainment. The group has since risen to international fame and is currently one of the biggest girl groups in the world. Rosé on the other hand is known for her emotive vocals and captivating stage presence. Rosé’s solo debut in 2021 further contributed to her image as a promising vocalist. Her debut was marked with the release of her hit single ‘On the Ground’. The song was a huge commercial success and went on to gather significant critical acclaim.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Coachella Setlist: From DDU-DU DDU-DU to Pink Venom, here are 5 songs we'd like on it