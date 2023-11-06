BLACKPINK's Rosé exudes beauty in vibrant floral look at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

BLACKPINK member Rosé looked elegant with on-point fashion at her latest event appearance. The Hard To Love singer made sure to be the center of everyone's attention at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala which was held in Los Angeles. The vocalist is known to make stunning red carpet appearances at various events and this was one of them. Let's dive into more details.

Rosé makes an appearance at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala

BLACKPINK's Rosé was spotted wearing a floral printed dress in the hues of Yellow, Purple, and Green. Her red carpet look was specifically designed by Anthony Vaccarello of the French luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent. Rosé is one of the global ambassadors for the legendary fashion house.

To complete the look she wore black stilettos with an ankle strap and carried a handbag in the colour brank. She opted for a more natural makeup look with minimal jewelry. Her nails were also painted black. The K-pop artist looked ravishing in this look and made sure to turn heads at the event.

Her last year's appearance at the event also stole the show where she was spotted wearing an all-black gown with a hood. The 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala is one of the fundraisers presented by Gucci for its museum projects and exhibitions carried out to honor talented artists and filmmakers. The main objective of this initiative is to create awareness and boost the popularity of film-based art offered by the museum.

BLACKPINK's Rosé's latest activities

BLACKPINK's Rosé is returning with a gift to her fans this year. She will be releasing the 2024 Season's Greetings: From HANK & ROSÉ To You on December 6. This sudden news shared by YG Entertainment came as a surprise for all the fans. Hank is the name of her pet dog.

Amid the uncertain air surrounding the K-pop group's contract renewal with their agency as well as the solo contracts, this recent appearance by Rosé was much appreciated by fans. Even her Season's Greetings project announcement drove mixed reactions full of speculations. She last appeared for the Paris Fashion Week 2024 and accompanied Jisoo to see and cheer on Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance after their Born Pink Tour successfully ended.

