BLACKPINK's Rosé gains massive attention for her unique airport fashion; Jennie and Jisoo react

BLACKPINK's Rosé went viral for her adorable actions at the airport. BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé except Lisa were seen returning to South Korea as they completed their concerts in Vietnam. The On The Ground singer garnered massive attention for her outfit at the airport.

BLACKPINK's Rosé gains massive attention for her unique airport fashion

BLACKPINK recently completed its successful concert shows in Vietnam. This was the quartet's first-ever show in Hanoi's My Dinh Stadium on July 29 and 30. Three members of the group returned to South Korea after the conclusion of the shows. Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé were spotted at the Gimpo airport together, where Rosé's outfit caught everyone's attention. This was not a regular airport outfit. Rosé rocked a blue top with BLACKPINK characters plushies attached to Blue jeans. Rosé got shy as soon as came out. Jennie and Jisoo stood at the side to let her show her attire, it seemed like the two members were laughing behind the mask on endearing actions. Rosé did a little dance move and despite her shyness, she absolutely killed the poses and Jisoo pointed out her outfit so the photographers could take her pictures.

Rosé had posted the jeans on her Instagram story before she chose to wear it she captioned it with, "Cute" and made it look even more adorable when she wore it. Fans wondered what this cute dance could be about. Rosé garnered compliments on her unique outfit. One of the rarest airport outfits worn by a K-pop idol, however, Rosé pulled this one displaying her charm.

BLACKPINK in Vietnam

The K-pop sensation BLACKPINK held their concerts in Hanoi, Vietnam for the very first time on July 29 and 30. The quartet became the first K-pop group to perform at a stadium in Vietnam. The group held their show at My Dinh Stadium which could hold up to approximately 40,000 spectators. The BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie Rosé, and Lisa gave spectacular performances receiving praises from fans in Hanoi. This was their last show for the Asian leg of the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR.

